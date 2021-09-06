Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

