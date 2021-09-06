Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Kirby worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 96.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 420.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $9,270,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 110.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 107,617 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEX. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.