Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $12.95 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $650.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

