Morgan Stanley Has $1.99 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MQT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

