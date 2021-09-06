Morgan Stanley Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Nabors Industries worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,794,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $686.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

