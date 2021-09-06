Morgan Stanley Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,940 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Laureate Education worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.