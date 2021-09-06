Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 213.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Pulmonx worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pulmonx by 118.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $41.78 on Monday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -18.01.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,591,159 shares of company stock valued at $97,197,634. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

