Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFO opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

