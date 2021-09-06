Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,096,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angi were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.38 and a beta of 1.94. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Angi Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

