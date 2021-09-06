Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Skyline Champion worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,362. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of SKY opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.