Morgan Stanley Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,742 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23,400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.02.

