Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $118,604,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth $4,907,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth $4,752,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.