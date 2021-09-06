Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Decreased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,949,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 6.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $178,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,796,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.0% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,313. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

