Morgan Stanley Purchases 21,867 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 204.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

