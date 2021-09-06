Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $10.36 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

