Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price target from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €28.30 ($33.29). 382,664 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €28.83 and a 200 day moving average of €29.19. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

