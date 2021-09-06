Morgan Stanley Sells 107,038 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 107,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

