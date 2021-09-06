Morgan Stanley Sells 150,739 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Republic First Bancorp worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 114,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 243,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. Analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

