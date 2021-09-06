Morgan Stanley Sells 41,176 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,176 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

