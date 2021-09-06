Morgan Stanley Sells 57,606 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Tattooed Chef worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTCF opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.