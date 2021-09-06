Morgan Stanley Sells 657,049 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 657,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of MannKind worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MannKind by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 688,343 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

