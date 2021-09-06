Morgan Stanley Sells 74,738 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of CleanSpark worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $19,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 54.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $11,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 72.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109,291 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $3,422,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $507.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 5.05. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.