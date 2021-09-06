Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $756,502.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $756,502.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

