Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of MPAC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 630 ($8.23). 55,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,095. Mpac Group has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 542.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 538.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.08 million and a PE ratio of 38.89.
Mpac Group Company Profile
