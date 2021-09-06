Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of MPAC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 630 ($8.23). 55,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,095. Mpac Group has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 542.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 538.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.08 million and a PE ratio of 38.89.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

