Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Mplx by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mplx by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. Mplx has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.