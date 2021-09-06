mStable USD Market Cap Achieves $41.32 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.32 million and approximately $242,934.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,691.13 or 0.99929759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001568 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.00590595 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

