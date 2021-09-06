Multiplier (BMXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $37,118.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00065022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00151319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00201316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.93 or 0.07512053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,623.82 or 1.00030235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.93 or 0.00940797 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

