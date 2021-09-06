musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Down 0.8%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31). 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 146,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.33).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £190.76 million and a P/E ratio of -14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.27.

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.