Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

NYSE FR opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

