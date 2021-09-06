Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,063 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Woodward worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 12.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD stock opened at $119.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.99. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.