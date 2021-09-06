MVL (MVL) Market Cap Achieves $256.98 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $256.98 million and $26.03 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00017138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00154743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.46 or 0.00764304 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,216,750,190 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

