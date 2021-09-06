My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Down 1.7%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 26,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 549,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a market cap of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

