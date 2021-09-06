Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 302,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,267 and have sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.