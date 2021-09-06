MyWish Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $7,189.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00146038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.00791476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047431 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

