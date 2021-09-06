Name Changing Token Price Hits $0.0802 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00146286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.78 or 0.00790430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00047254 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.