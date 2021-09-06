Nano Price Reaches $7.25 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Nano has a market capitalization of $965.93 million and $60.54 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $7.25 or 0.00013780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,606.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.72 or 0.07418752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $780.73 or 0.01484107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.54 or 0.00413533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00138112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.11 or 0.00598993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00531623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00366218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005677 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

