NaPoleonX Price Up 95.5% Over Last 7 Days (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 95.5% higher against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $136.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00145246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00797384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00047316 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

