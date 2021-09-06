Nasdacoin Market Cap Hits $179,721.30 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $179,721.30 and $8,480.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,769,376 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

