Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $257,060.82 and $7,658.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,764,552 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

