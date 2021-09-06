National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE KL opened at $42.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

