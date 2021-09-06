National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

