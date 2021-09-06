Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 1,629 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Eaton by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.38. 1,255,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.64. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.