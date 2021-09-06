Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 1,921 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.21. 601,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,971. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,589,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

