Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 3,350 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $85,756,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NIO by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,555,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NIO by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NIO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,385,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,812,859. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

