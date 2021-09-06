Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lifted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

Shares of RH stock traded up $6.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $678.63. 447,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,229. RH has a twelve month low of $292.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $689.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

