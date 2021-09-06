Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 7,665 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.19% of XPEL worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 179,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $103.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,016,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,500 shares of company stock worth $22,150,045. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

