Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 43.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.90. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.