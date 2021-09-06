Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 352,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.97 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

