Navellier & Associates Inc Has $3.69 Million Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $17,357,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.08. 5,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,051. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 77,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $4,794,682.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 277,406 shares of company stock valued at $17,202,422 and have sold 60,000 shares valued at $3,790,050. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

