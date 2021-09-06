Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4.36 Million Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.31% of Universal worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Universal by 3.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 660,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UVV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. 1,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.